Olmsted County GOP clashes with state party leaders

May 31—ROCHESTER — A festering dispute between grassroots activists and the local Republican Party in Otter Tail County has migrated south to the Olmsted County GOP.

The ensuing feud has pitted the Republican Party of Olmsted County against 1st District and statewide GOP leaders.

It began on April 13 when Olmsted County GOP Chair Wendy Phillips chaired a political convention in Otter Tail County in defiance of state party leaders, who called the gathering "illegitimate" and "unsanctioned." In response, a 1st District committee booted Phillips off the GOP State Executive Committee, which controls the statewide party.

In May, the Republican Party of Olmsted County's Central Committee retaliated, voting overwhelmingly in support of a resolution backing Phillips. The local party also gave a vote of no-confidence regarding 1st District GOP Chair Aaron Ferris.

The intraparty strife is unfolding at an inauspicious time for the GOP with an election looming.

GOP Party leaders say that as a 1st District representative on the State Executive Committee, Phillips had an ethical obligation to represent the views and decisions of the board she sat on. But instead, Phillips undermined the board by serving as chair of an unsanctioned Otter Tail convention and inserting herself in an imbroglio that 1st District leaders wanted nothing to do with.

"There was no gray area or confusion on this. It was very clear that this was not a legitimate convention. End of story," Farris said.

Phillips' ouster and the Olmsted GOP's no-confidence measure in response stem from a long-brewing clash between grassroots party activists and the local party in Otter Tail County over endorsements.

Tensions in Otter Tail boiled over earlier this year when a group calling itself Otter Tail County Grassroots took over the GOP party's precinct caucuses, removing people who led the proceedings and picking delegates who pledged to endorse their candidates. But there were problems with the caucuses, GOP Party leaders say. The forms used to document the proceedings were illegible or improperly filled out.

The state Republican Party stepped in, and the Otter Tail GOP agreed to a recommendation that there would be no conventions this year. The delegates elected in 2022 would serve in 2024, party leaders said.

The move angered the activists, who in defiance decided to host their own unsanctioned political convention, for which Phillips agreed to serve as chair.

The vote to remove Phillips from the State Executive Committee was made by the 1st District's Central Committee. It takes a two-thirds vote to remove a person from the State Executive Committee and the committee voted 44-13 to evict her.

Phillips ran for a seat in the Minnesota House in House District 25A and lost to DFL Rep. Kim Hicks in 2022.

A report to the CD1 Central Committee on the motion to remove Phillips makes clear that the CD1 Central Committee wanted to avoid entanglement with the Otter Tail situation as much as possible. Otter Tail is in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District. It saw both sides in the Otter Tail dispute as wrong and "we didn't want anything to do with it," the report said.

"At no point was there any support voiced for Mrs. Phillips to insert herself in another CD (Congressional District), in a situation that she had nothing to do with, and begin playing around in a very toxic situation that, due in part to her involvement, escalated to the point that it delayed a CD convention by several hours," the CD1 report said.

The report added that Phillips has used her position as "more of a launching pad for own ambitions." It concluded that she didn't have the skills for a position "where she is supposed to be voicing other people's positions rather than her own."

In an email to the Post Bulletin, Phillips said the convention she chaired was called by the "duly elected" of the Otter Tail BPOU (Basic Political Organization Unit). She said state Republican Party leader David Hann's recommendation that no convention be called this year was a violation of the Otter Tail and state constitutions.

"BPOUs holding an annual Convention is a requirement of a major party to retain its major party status under Minnesota State law," she said.

Phillips has her defenders. In a letter signed to Farris and the 1st District executive board, GOP state Reps. Jeff Backer and Tom Murphy said they opposed Phillips' removal as CD1 State Executive Committee representative.

"She was (at the Otter Tail convention) in an individual capacity to listen to the concerns of frustrated Republican voters — the type of people that we need to be working for the party this upcoming election," the letter said.

Party leaders say a convention can only be called by the GOP State Executive Committee, the State Central Committee, the Congressional District committee or the BPOU committee under the state party's constitution. The illegitimacy of the convention was underscored by its "convention call" disclaimer that said the convention was being called by "Precinct Chairs and Delegates."

"That's not legit," Farris said.

GOP leaders say Phillips' decision to chair the convention was particularly ill-timed because the two sides in Otter Tail were working to resolve their dispute.

The infighting is also a distraction from the GOP's main goal of winning back the state House and putting a check on what it views as DFL excesses in taxes and spending. Minnesota is currently a one-party state, with the DFL controlling the governor's mansion and both houses of the Legislature.

The no-confidence resolution by the Olmsted GOP Central Committee also accuses Farris of thwarting an effort to remove Lukas Severson and Nathan Peterson from their CD1 leadership posts. Both are members of the CD1 Central Committee and wrote the report calling for Phillips' removal.

Farris said he is at a loss as to why he was targeted for no-confidence. He was not an author of the report calling for Phillips' removal. He received the report in an email at the same time Phillips received it. Action 4 Liberty, a conservative group, has sought to portray Farris as the primary figure "behind the whole thing," he said.

Phillips said the no-confidence resolution against Farris was prompted by his breach of due process that "smacks of a dictatorial style of administration."

Farris lamented what he described as the fallen state of the Olmsted GOP BPOU. It once was a political driving force not only in southern Minnesota but in all of the state. Of the five House districts within Olmsted County, he noted, there was only one contested endorsement, an indication of an inability to recruit candidates.

"It's not a functioning group. It's not run by serious people," Farris said about the Olmsted County GOP BPOU. "It has proven to be a consistent problem every step of the way, which is really disappointing."