Olmsted County commissioners, Rochester City Council plan 'extremely rare' joint meeting

Mar. 18—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said a planned meeting between the full county board and Rochester City Council is "extremely rare."

"I can't even think of more than one time in 10 years where we sat down in a joint session to study an issue together," she said.

The issue during a 2 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, March 20, will be homelessness.

Held at the Mayo Civic Center, the meeting is expected to take a longterm view on work to enhance the local system to address homelessness, rather than tackling specific policy issues as they arise.

Olmsted County housing staff and city staff have been working with a group of local agencies

to discuss options for creating a unified approach to address homelessness.

County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the goal is to get to a point where services can be quickly provided when someone loses housing.

The discussions have been based on an approach developed by New York-based Community Solutions. The Built for Zero concept seeks to create a collaborative team with a shared goal of ending homelessness, along with producing better data on who is unsheltered in the community.

Dunn said the shared approach will require alignment by the county, the city and other agencies working with people experiencing homelessness. He said the agencies already involved will be attending the meeting.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said having a conversation with all involved parties in the room is important, since differing opinions without communication can hamper the ability to find workable solutions.

"We can't just say this is the county's problem and turn our backs," she said. "We can't turn our backs, because we are dealing with it every day."

The meeting comes as the

City Council plans to implement a camping ban on city property

and

Olmsted County continues to discuss future shelter options

.

Norton said she hopes the city and county officials can troubleshoot any potential conflicts and find a way to work toward their common goals related to addressing homelessness.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said related topics regarding housing and other issues could be brought up during Wednesday's meeting, but efforts are being made to encourage focusing on response to people experiencing homelessness.

"We really want to have a successful time for both bodies together, and we know that with 15 politicians two hours is a stretch to get through even one topic," she said during a recent Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting.

She said Wednesday's meeting is being planned as the first of at least two joint meetings on the topic, with the plan to bring the county commissioners and council members together again in August for a follow-up discussion.