Olmsted County administrator among five finalists for top Dakota County post

Jun. 19—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners are preparing for the potential need to hire a new county administrator.

"We have an opportunity that we need to prepare for," County Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said as the commissioners reviewed the process to fill the county's top administrative position.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch confirmed she was named as one of five finalists in the search for a new Dakota County manager but said she'll hold further comment until after the interview and selection process is complete.

Welsch was Dakota County's director of policy and analysis before moving to Olmsted County to serve as director of family support and assistance. She was named Olmsted County deputy administrator in 2016 and became county administrator the following year.

Dakota County commissioners are slated to interview the finalists on Monday, with plans for a board discussion on Tuesday.

Other finalists in the search to replace Matt Smith, who retired as Dakota County manager on May 25, are:

* Scott Arneson, Goodhue County administrator

* Georg Fischer, director of the Dakota County Physical Development Division

* David McKnight, director of the Dakota County Enterprise Finance and Information Services Division

* Justin Miller, Lakeville city administrator

With the possible need to replace Welsch in the near future, Olmsted County Human Resources Director Julian Currie outlined the potential 10- to 12-week hiring process during a county administrative committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

"If this position became open, you would be responsible for filling that role," he said, noting the process would start with the commissioners naming an interim administrator.

Commissioners would also work with HR staff to outline the job description and expectations for the position, if it becomes available.

The opening would likely be posted for 30 days while implementing a full recruitment strategy to reach as many potential candidates as possible.

"It's technically a national search, but there would be a strong focus on bringing in Minnesota talent," he said.

Currie and other key county staff would work with county commissioners assigned to a selection committee to narrow candidates to five to six semifinalists, with two or three eventually selected for an interview with the county board.