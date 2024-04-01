Olivia Cocktail & Oyster Bar, Baskin-Robbins, In-N-Out update: What's coming to Lebanon?

Lebanon has a number of building plans and business openings moving forward.

Mayor Rick Bell and Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston have made restaurant recruitment a priority. Here are some of the leading building developments and where they stand:

Olivia Cocktail & Oyster Bar: Projected to open at 112 E. Main on the Square from Nick and Audra Guidry, possibly around June, the concept will focus on craft cocktails, a curated wine list and finger seafoods like baked oysters and peel and eat shrimp, with some cured meats and cheeses. The pair is also owners of Pelican & Pig in East Nashville and Slow Hand Coffee + Bakeshop in East Nashville and Lebanon.

Baskin-Robbins: Owner Sam Patel expects to open at 6795 Eastgate Boulevard next to Subway in April. Patel owns the current building. The building he previously leased across the road was destroyed by the 2020 tornado.

A new Baskin-Robbins is opening in Lebanon on Eastgate Boulevard.

Project Champion: Steps are being taken to rezone, annex and amend the future land use plan ahead of a possible site plan for what officials have described as a high-level sports training facility on 545 acres at Callis Lane and Callis Road near I-40 in Lebanon. The potential development submitted by Athla Properties has been referred to by the code name Project Champion.

Waffle House: A site plan has been approved for a new 1,840-square-foot restaurant at 20 Blair Lane, near West Main Street. Opening is tentatively targeted for early 2025, according to Waffle House Vice President of Food Safety & Public Relations Njeri Boss.

An In-N-Out Burger sign.

In-N-Out: The well-known West Coast burger brand has included Lebanon in its expansion into Middle Tennessee with a newly approved site plan to build on 3.45 acres on the corner of South Hartmann Drive and Franklin Road. A drive-thru is included. Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell spoke in support if the restaurant before a unanimous planning commission vote passing the site plan, saying In-N-Out is "one brand we wanted," and that it "fits our values," pointing to Bible verses on packaging such as wrappers and cups. In-N-Out is in the pre-development phase and Vice President of Store Development Mike Abbate said "it's still too early to say" when a restaurant in Lebanon could open. Once construction does start, the build generally takes eight to nine months. Abbate said.

Immanuel Baptist Church: The city approved a site plan for a $13.5 million expansion and renovation project. The work will include a 16,500-square-foot student building on the west side of the church property, Executive Pastor John Hellams said. A 15,000-square-foot addition for gathering and kids spaces will also be done. Renovation will be done on about 20,500 square feet of existing building space for lobby, kids and senior adult spaces. Hopes are to break ground by this fall, Senior Pastor Jeff Pratt said.

The Bridge Fellowship: The church at 5066 Lebanon Road has an approved site plan to expand by nearly 35,000 square feet. The current facility includes 25,000 square feet of space. The work will double the worship center and church's kids ministry and discipleship space, church Connections Director Mikaela Wilson said. About 80 parking spots will be added, bringing the church's total to about 400. A timeline on construction and completion is still undetermined. The Bridge Fellowship recently purchased a nearby white church building and property at the corner of Powell Grove Road and Lebanon Road near the main campus. Temporary parking will be set up at the Powell Grove Road property to help with the transition during construction. The Bridge Fellowship will consider chapel renovations in the upcoming months, Wilson said.

The Goat: The Lifestyle Communities restaurant is part of a mixed-use plan approved in Lebanon that includes about 590 multifamily units on Franklin Road south of Interstate 40 and near South Hartmann Drive. The Goat is traditionally open to the public and typically includes sand volleyball and other programs. Mt. Juliet has The Goat as part of its Lifestyle Communities development.

Jonathan’s Grille: The restaurant expects to break ground this spring with hopes to open in Lebanon early next year on the northwest corner of Hartmann Drive and Barton Village Boulevard, said Mason Revelette, who owns Jonathan’s Grille with brother Curt Revelette. The restaurant will be part of the Barton Village development. Jonathan’s Grille has an existing location in Mt. Juliet.

Starbucks: A preliminary site plan was approved for a new restaurant on West Main Street between a Dollar Tree and Dairy Queen in Lebanon by planning commissioners in December. A construction timeline was not immediately known.

A site plan to build a new Starbucks between A Dairy Queen and Dollar Tree in Lebanon was submitted.

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken & Wings: Patel is taking steps to open the Nashville-style chicken franchise as part of the Western Plaza redevelopment along West Main Street. Specifics are still being determined, but Patel hopes to open later this year.

Central Perk: The site plan for a 7,636-square-foot sit-down restaurant, listed under the code name Central Perk, has been approved. There is speculation that the restaurant will be East Tennessee brand Aubrey's. Lebanon has also approved a $1.5 million incentive for the Central Perk restaurant.

Tristar Summit Surgery Center: HCA Healthcare's new facility for multiple outpatient surgical procedures at 125 Willard Hagan Drive in Lebanon is projected to open in April, though a specific date has yet to be announced. The 15,000-square-foot center will specialize in same-day surgeries with two operating rooms and a procedural room.

TriStar Summit Surgery Center Lebanon on Willard Hagan Drive.

Marshall Steakhouse: The owner of the upscale steakhouse in Mississippi outside Memphis has a letter of intent to buy about 20 acres on the south side of Interstate 40 at the Hartmann Drive exit with plans to open another restaurant as part of a mixed-use development. About $16 million is needed to move forward, Marshall Steakhouse owner Randall Swaney said. Plans include a 9,000-square-foot restaurant with an additional 7,000-square-foot building connected by breezeway with a retail space, bar and banquet hall. Overnight cabins and an RV park are also planned.

Wawa: A popular convenience and fuel store in eastern portions of the U.S., the business has a site plan approved in Lebanon on Highway 231, south of I-40. The company has also moved forward on plans to build in Lebanon at South Hartmann Drive. Wawa is known for made-to-order hoagies, Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and a signature brand coffee.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: In-N-Out, Marshall's, Wawa: Big names, big plans in works for Lebanon