Olivet-area crash kills 1 person, injures another Wednesday afternoon

WALTON TWP. — One man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Olivet, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The man, who was not identified by police, was driving west on West Bellevue Highway about 4:20 p.m. when his pickup truck was struck by another pickup truck driving north on South Cochran Road.

The victim's passenger, a 52-year-old woman, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information about the driver of the northbound truck.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team and detective bureau are investigating the crash.

The Michigan State Police assisted at the scene and said in an online post that troopers were still at the scene after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Olivet-area crash claims 1 life, injures second person