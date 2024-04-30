Olivehurst man dies in Yuba County crash

Apr. 29—The California Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old Olivehurst man died after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a canal along State Route 70 on Sunday night in Yuba County.

According to officials, a call was received at about 11:48 p.m. regarding a solo vehicle crash on southbound SR-70, south of Feather River Boulevard. Once on the scene, emergency personnel determined that the Olivehurst man, who was the only person in the vehicle, had died.

On Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department identified the man as Keith Barngrover.

Witnesses told investigators that the crash, which happened around 11:46 p.m., occurred after the Barngrover's vehicle "drifted off of the roadway to the right, traveled through a barbed wire fence, and collided into a canal," according to an accident report.

Officials said Barngrover was not wearing his seatbelt and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.