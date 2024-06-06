Olive Branch nixes rezoning request after residents voice concerns about increased traffic

Outside the Olive Branch Municipal Court, where the city's Board of Aldermen meetings are held, on June 5, 2024.

An application to rezone part of southern Olive Branch into a single-family residential district was voted down Tuesday by the city's Board of Aldermen after more than a dozen residents spoke in opposition of the plan.

The proposed changes to the 81.52-acre plot of land between Church and College roads near Craft Road drew criticism from local residents who said the additional homes would create an overflow of traffic and become unmanageable. Many of the 15 residents who spoke were concerned about the state of the two-lane College Road, which they said already becomes congested during peak hours.

The rezoning change was proposed by property owner Russell Basinger and submitted by project engineer Ben Smith. The change from agricultural-residential to single-family residential district would have allowed for a proposed 138 homes to be built on the property, which would have been denser than the neighboring subdivisions of Oakwood Park and Montrose. For example, Montrose has 80 homes in a similarly sized area.

Despite the Olive Branch Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of the rezoning, the measure was ultimately unsuccessful in front of the Board of Aldermen. A supermajority of five yes votes was required to pass the rezoning, but passage was avoided with a final vote count of 4-3. Aldermen David Wallace, Joy Henderson and Jan Aldridge voted against the rezoning, while Aldermen Dale Dickerson, Pat Hamilton, Gil Earhart and George Collins voted in favor.

A sign detailing the initial zoning hearing date sits just outside the proposed development area between Church and College roads near Craft Road in Olive Branch on June 5, 2024.

"People are going to use our neighborhood to cut through," Montrose resident Marilyn Gonzalez said. "They're not going to go to College and wait... they're going to be cutting through our neighborhood, and that is my concern."

"The only upside is for the developer," resident John Norman said. "He's going to sell more lots, more homes, and for us that live there, we get congestion." He also pointed out that the proposed southern exit would emerge at a "blind curve" on College Road.

Montrose resident Charlie Schaefer expressed concern about the increased amount of traffic in his neighborhood, where he often walks his dog and plays in the street with his 8-year-old son. If the project were to proceed as planned, almost 400 additional cars per day were estimated to pass through the area, and in a neighborhood with no sidewalk, that's a problem for Schaefer. "When I hear about the amount of traffic that is going to be coming into our subdivision, it scares me," he said.

Others brought up the existing trees that would need to be cut down for the homes to be built. ISA certified arborist Wes Hopper found that the trees there were an old growth estimated at 65 years old. Additionally, residents said the small forest is already home to multiple deer.

