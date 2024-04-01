Olive Asst. Fire Chief victim of hit-and-run, police search for suspect

OLIVE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they were actively searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run from Friday night that involved an assistant fire chief at Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

After several days of not knowing, they now said they believe that 41-year-old Brian Tate was the driver who ran away. They urge people not to attempt to apprehend him because he has been known to be violent and has multiple warrants for his arrest.

An image of Brian Tate that was posted by the Olive Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

Asst. Chief Matthew Laffoon was driving a department vehicle Friday night to a large wildfire in the area of 161st and 465th.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Family out fishing catches barge hitting bridge on video >

Officials said that the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle into Laffoon around 8 p.m. They said that the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Images from the scene of the crash posted by Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

Images from the scene of the crash posted by Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

Images from the scene of the crash posted by Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

Asst. Chief Laffoon was seriously injured and had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Tulsa.

A search of the area involving several agencies and drones, shortly after the crash, was unsuccessful.

Saturday, officials posted on Facebook and asked the public if they had any information on what happened or where the hit-and-run suspect could be.

Sunday night officials released an update and said that they knew who the suspect was, Brian Tate. Asst. Chief Laffoon was able to come home from the hospital Sunday night as well.

An image of Olive Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Laffoon.

If you or someone you know might have any information as to Tate’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 918-627-0440.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.