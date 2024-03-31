Olentangy Liberty student pronounced dead weeks after serious accident
Olentangy Liberty student pronounced dead weeks after serious accident. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vyBRJG
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. Valkey is backed by AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson and Snap. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source."
Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran cautions lower mortgage rates could bring more buyers into the market, sending home prices “through the roof.”
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Brandie Nonnecke is the founding director of the CITRIS Policy Lab, headquartered at UC Berkeley, which supports interdisciplinary research to address questions around the role of regulation in promoting innovation. Nonnecke also co-directors the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, where she leads projects on AI, platforms and society, and the UC Berkeley AI Policy Hub, an initiative to train researchers to develop effective AI governance and policy frameworks.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
This week, we’re looking at Robinhood’s new Gold Card, challenges in the BaaS space and how a tiny startup caught Stripe’s eye. Robinhood took the wraps off its new Gold Card last week to much fanfare. It has a long list of impressive features, including 3% cash back and the ability to invest that cash back via the company’s brokerage account.
An update on the strength of the labor market will put the market rally to the test in the first week of the new quarter.
Over 32,000 five-star fans turn to this cleaner when the germiest place in their kitchen gets funky.
Stevenson, an 18-year-old freshman, had the game of his life at the perfect time for the Crimson Tide, whose magical run has been fueled by unlikely performances like his.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
This week in AI, I'd like to turn the spotlight on labeling and annotation startups -- startups like Scale AI, which is reportedly in talks to raise new funds at a $13 billion valuation. Labeling and annotation platforms might not get the attention flashy new generative AI models like OpenAI's Sora do. For example, labels to train an image recognition model might take the form of markings around objects, "bounding boxes" or captions referring to each person, place or object depicted in an image.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
This week's podcast highlights include news from the New York Auto Show, including a potential Nissan Xterra revival and thoughts on the Genesis Magma line
If the 2023 crypto venture landscape was an ice-cold pot of water, the first quarter of 2024 is the part where the bubbles start to form right before water boils, Tom Schmidt, a partner at Dragonfly Capital, said to TechCrunch. Nage said his firm has tracked over 690 deals across stages that have transpired during Q1, about 30 to 40% more than the lows in 2023. “In Q1, the crypto venture capital funding landscape was cautiously optimistic, rebounding from a challenging two-year period of fundraising difficulties for both companies and managers,” said Alex Felix, co-founder and chief investment officer at CoinFund.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
You'll score high marks with these practical, stylish and just plain indulgent presents.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. With Kirsten Korosec, Mary Ann Azevedo and Alex Wilhelm aboard this week, the crew dug into Robinhood's new credit card and what it can tell us about the strategy of major tech companies, Fisker's latest woes and even Databricks' new AI model that it spent $10 million to spin up.