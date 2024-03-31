Olentangy Liberty student pronounced dead weeks after serious accident

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student at Olentangy Liberty has died after being involved in a serious accident two weeks ago.

Olentangy Liberty High School principal Mike Starner sent a letter to parents on Saturday saying 11th grader Hoormazd Javidbakht died on Friday. The letter states that Javidbakht was involved in a “serious accident” that occurred on March 14.

Javidbakht was on the school’s cross county and track teams and a member of the school’s choir, according to the release.

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts collectively break hearing this news,” wrote Starner. “We will do everything possible to provide support for all who would like it. Our school community is very close, and this loss is undoubtedly felt by all. The family is in our thoughts and hearts.”

Olentangy Liberty will have counselors and support staff available during school hours.

