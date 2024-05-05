Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration

A pro-Israeli counter-protester scales a building at Columbia University in New York to take down a Palestinian flag on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 5 (UPI) -- The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into reports of students making hostile and racial gestures toward Black students on campus. The University's chancellor said he was aware of the actions and reports that they contained "racist overtones," the University announced.

In a video posted online, Ole Miss students, mostly white and male, are seen taunting at least one Black protester at a pro-Gaza rally on campus. The video shows one white student making monkey noises and exaggerated facial gestures toward her.

The interaction was posted online by Stacey J. Spiehler, who said that the counter-protester dressed in a pale blue t-shirt in the video was jumping up and down, "hooting like a monkey" toward a protester who was live-streaming on her phone.

"It was easily 10-1 counter-protesters to protesters," Spiehler told The Independent. She said the Black woman, also a student, stepped outside the protected barricade and was recording video on her phone.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a spokesperson for Ole Miss said: "Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate. We cannot comment specifically about that video, but the university is looking into reports about specific actions. Any actions that violate university policy will be met with appropriate action."

The University forced dozens of student protesters to leave the campus Thursday after the pro-Palestine demonstration escalated to a shouting match between the two sides.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce sent a letter to students and staff on Friday saying school leaders were aware of behaviors that were "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable, including actions that conveyed hostility and racist overtones" at Thursday's protest.

"While student privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on any specific student, we have opened one student conduct investigation," Boyce wrote. "We are working to determine whether more cases are warranted."