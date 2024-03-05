Oldtown man, Cumberland woman indicted on narcotics distribution charges

Mar. 5—CUMBERLAND — An Oldtown man and a city woman await trial after they were arrested on grand jury indictments charging them with drug distribution and possession crimes, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Kody Bronson Smith, 31, and Jennifer Anne Siegmyer, 48, remained jailed Tuesday in the Allegany County Detention Center following their arrest during a warrant sweep by deputies, Cumberland Police, Maryland State Police and officers of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Smith, who was recently indicted, was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center. Siegmyer, who was indicted last October, was released after posting $10,000 bond, pending trial in circuit court, according to court records.