Oldham County homes have some of the highest prices in Kentucky. See how others compare

California is one of the largest and most populous states in the U.S. — it's also one of the most expensive places to live. According to data from the Census Bureau's American Communities Survey, the median monthly mortgage cost in California is $2,673. It's not just housing that adds up — health care, taxes, food and transportation all contribute to California's growing cost of living.

For the roughly two-thirds of Americans who do own homes, location is a major determinate of their home's value. Home ownership is a major financial asset to many households and knowing the worth of a home can help families decide to buy or sell.

In Kentucky, most residents have homes worth less than $300,000, though it can vary widely depending on area. The median price for homes ranges from about $62,000 to $418,000.

The Kentucky county with the lowest median home price is Breathitt County with $62,180. In contrast, in Oldham County, the median home price is $418,320.

In the Louisville area, the median home price falls on the higher end of the state, standing at $256,980 in Jefferson County. Surrounding Kentucky counties are roughly the same or slightly cheaper, as the Bullitt County median price is $254,870, while Hardin County is $221,820. Southern Indiana counties near Louisville also fall into roughly the same range, with Clark County homes hovering around $231,700 and Floyd County homes priced around $261,000.

California has one of the most pricey housing markets in country

Last year, the California Community Poll found that four in 10 Californians were considering moving out of state, with the majority saying it’s too expensive to live there. Although the poll found a majority of Californians love living in the state, increasing costs of living is the main driver for people moving.

About 64% of counties in the Golden State having median homes values above the national median of $389,800. Four of the top five most expensive U.S. counties by median housing price were located in California.

County level data of housing statistics from the the American Community Survey shows how much homes are valued at across California.

Outside of California, Massachusetts rounds out the top five counties with the highest median home prices:

Santa Clara County, CA: $1,583,130 San Mateo County, CA: $1,573,470 Marin County, CA: $1,454,450 San Francisco County, CA: $1,332,660 Nantucket County, MA: $1,313,450

Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst for HousingWire, a trade publication for mortgage, real estate, and housing professionals told USA TODAY that California has been ineffective in lowering the cost of living because not enough homes are being built. That means there is more demand for homes than supply.

Mohtashami called the housing market unhealthy, " We still have too many people chasing too few homes” he said. “California is going to be a tug of war. Can they keep enough people here? Or do more people just keep moving away?”

How was the data collected?

The National Association of Realtors analyzed data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey of median housing prices for 3,112 counties and county equivalents across the U.S. Home values reflect the overall worth of all homes in a given area rather than solely home sales data, according to the association.

The median home value by county is a less biased statistic than the mean or average price. Median is not as heavily influenced by a small number of highly priced homes and is a more accurate representation of housing prices across the U.S.

