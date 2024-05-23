Oldham County High School teacher removed from classroom for remainder of year after threats

An Oldham County teacher isn't allowed back on school grounds after making a "concerning, threatening statement" in front of students.

Oldham County High School administrators were made aware of the incident Wednesday afternoon, and immediately notified the school resource officer and collaborated with Oldham County Police Department in an investigation, according to an email obtained by The Courier Journal.

Wednesday night Oldham County police cited the teacher for terroristic threats to the second degree. The teacher is not allowed on campus for the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year, said Natalie Brown, OCHS principal.

"Safety is our top priority and we believe transparent communication is vital," she said. "We're thankful to our students for coming forward with their concern and appreciate your ongoing support and cooperation as we work together to ensure the well-being of our school community."

