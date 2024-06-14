Oldest McDonald’s in New Mexico hosts grand reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first McDonald’s in New Mexico held a grand reopening with a modern look on Thursday. In 1959, the first McDonald’s in New Mexico was opened in northeast Albuquerque. This is the third time they’re rebuilding the restaurant to streamline operations.

Owner and operator Steve Aragon says a portion of the profits made on Thursday and Friday will go to Locker 505 and Thunderbird Little League.

