Oldest man in the world dies one month before 115th birthday

The world's oldest man died on Tuesday, one month before his 115th birthday, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness announced the passing of Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, a Venezuelan man who was the oldest living man, in an X post, formerly known as Twitter.

On Feb. 4, 2022, the record books crowned Pérez Mora as the oldest living man at 112 years and 253 days, according to an article by the Guinness World Records.

In the 2022 article, the Guinness World Records shared many details of Pérez Mora's life. The article said, Pérez Mora was born on May 27, 1909 in El Cobre, Táchira state, Venezuela, He was the ninth of 10 children to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora. At the age of 5, he got into agriculture with his father and brothers. He assisted with coffee and sugar cane harvesting. To make a profit, Pérez Mora worked with his brother to make a wooden mill to help create a faster production of the coffee and sugar cane. By doing this, it increased the productivity on the farm and enabled the family to buy a bigger machine.

Guinness World Records are saddened to learn of the passing of Juan Vicente Pérez at the age of 114.



He was announced as the world's oldest man at the age of 112 back in February 2022. — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2024

Guinness World Record: Oregon woman earns title for largest tongue circumference

At 10 years old Pérez Mora started attending a local school where he learned to read and write. Unfortunately, his schoolteacher became ill after five months of his attendance. He kept the books that his teacher gave him and continued to study independently.

While still running an agriculture business, Pérez Mora became a sheriff in 1948 in Caricuena. There, he was responsible for resolving land and family disputes for about 10 years. Outside of his usual business, Pérez Mora was a very religious man and often thanked God for his life, food and the people around him.

Pérez Mora's family

112-year-old Venezuelan farmer Juan Vicente Pérez gestures at his home in San Jose de Bolivar, Tachira state, Venezuela, on January 24, 2022. Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the world's longest-lived man, died on April 2, 2024, at the age of 114, authorities and relatives confirmed.

Pérez Mora married Ediofina del Rosario García and the couple was together for 60 years until her death in 1997. Together, the two have 11 children, six sons and five daughters. He also has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, according to the Guinness World Records.

During his free time, Pérez Mora enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son Edesio. His son would play songs by Antonio Aguilar, Hermanas Calles and Negro Picante on the Vitrola, the record books said.

Government officials share tributes and send condolences to Juan Vicente Pérez Mora’s family

Venezuelan Gov. Freddy Bernal shared a post on X about Pérez Mora and called him a hardworking man.

“Our dear Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, today with deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to you,” Bernal said. “To that archetype of the man from Táchira, humble, hard-working, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition.”

Nuestro querido Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, hoy con profunda tristeza y dolor nos despedimos de usted, de ese arquetipo de hombre tachirense, humilde, trabajador, apacible, entusiasta de la familia y la tradición. pic.twitter.com/ohiPzrsWgD — Freddy Bernal (@FreddyBernal) April 3, 2024

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also sent his condolences to Pérez Mora's family in an X post.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora ha trascendido hacia la eternidad a sus 114 años, tachirense del poblado de El Cobre que le regaló a Venezuela el Récord Guinness por ser el hombre más longevo del mundo. Envío mi abrazo y condolencias a sus familiares y a todo el pueblo de El Cobre estado… pic.twitter.com/ieVPosm8dt — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 3, 2024

“Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has transcended into eternity at the age of 114. From the town of El Cobre that gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the longest-lived man in the world.” Maduro wrote. “I send my hugs and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Táchira state. May God receive him in his holy glory!”

Who are the world's oldest people?

Guinness World Records did not immediately announce who will own the 'oldest man in the world' title after Pérez Mora's death. However, whoever is crowned will have to go to through a verification process, displaying an authentic birth certificate where the record keepers will validate their birth.

The oldest person in the world is Jeanne Calment, at 122 years old, who claimed the title on Feb. 21.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World's oldest man dies in Venezuela one month before 115th birthday