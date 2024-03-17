Oldest living B-CU Wildcats' alum celebrated by family, friends and city on 106th birthday

Magnolia Jackson celebrated her 106 birthday with family and friends honoring the matriarch who encouraged others to become educators.

The spring garden party themed birthday celebration took place in the front yard of Jackson’s home in east Gainesville.

“So many of you are here,” Jackson said. “I’m so happy to see you all. Each and every one of you look so happy and you all look good.”

Jackson was born on March 14, 1918, in Rochelle, a small community in southeast Alachua County, and is the last living child born to the late Thomas and Maria Bradley.

She graduated from all-Black Lincoln High School in Gainesville in 1935 and Bethune Cookman College in Daytona Beach in 1944 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

She met and married WWII veteran Johnnie Jackson whom she loved until his death in 1995. The couple had one daughter, Kathy Jackson-Dyce.

Magnolia Jackson was a teacher at Shell Elementary School in Hawthorne where she taught hundreds of students in Alachua County during a career that spanned for over 40 years.

On Wednesday, the family took a trip to Disney World as a part of Jackson’s birthday celebration during the week.

Evy Edwards-Evans, Jackson’s great niece, said Jackson wanted to go to Disney World after seeing Mickey Mouse on the field during the annual Florida Classic football game in Orlando between B-CU and Florida A&M University last year.

She thanked Yolanda Cade, vice president of communications of Disney Signature Experiences, for her efforts in putting the Disney celebration together.

“She had never been to Disney,” Edwards-Evans said. “It was her wish to go. It was magical. They made everything personalized based on Mrs. Jackson.”

The family was featured on Good Morning America and NPR and even received international recognition, Edwards-Evans said.

She said her “Aunt Mag” stressed the importance of education to her while growing up.

“She always asked me about school,” Edwards-Evans said. “She told me that education is the one thing someone can’t take away from you.”

On Thursday, the city of Gainesville celebrated with Jackson and her family on the steps of City Hall where a proclamation in her honor was read and she was given gifts.

Jackson will receive a key to the city as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration, Edwards-Evans said.

Magnolia Jackson celebrated her 106th birthday at her home in east Gainesville with family members on Saturday. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

The city’s celebration for Jackson began under the leadership of former Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe during Jackson’s 99th birthday and has continued under the leadership of Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward.

“We are so honored to have her in this community,” Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said. “We did this under Mayor Poe and I’m glad to see the tradition continue. I commend the family for reaching out and staying engaged in the community. Our families have known each other for a long time and it dates back to my husband’s grandfather’s time.”

She (Magnolia Jackson) is a great person to look up to, said Jacob Gordon, Ph.D., a board member of the Alachua County chapter of the Bethune-Cookman University Alumni Association.

Jackson is the oldest living alum of B-CU, said Jacobs, who has been the historian of the Alachua County Chapter of the B-CU Alumni Association for the past five years.

Magnolia Jackson, third from left front in wheelchair, celebrated her 106th birthday at her home in east Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

The B-CU choir will host a concert on campus in April to honor Jackson, Edwards-Evans said.

“She’s a role model for all of us,” Gordon said. “I thank God that she’s still here with us. I remember when she told me to wear African attire every time I come to her events, so that’s what I do.”

Bennie Edwards, Jackson’s niece, helped with painting flowers on the fences for the spring garden party.

“I got the idea from our trip to Disney World,” Edwards said.

Edwards said her aunt had a considerable influence on her life.

“She encouraged me to attend Bethune- Cookman and I took elementary education there and taught in Broward County for 34 years,” Edwards said.

Edwards-Evans said she is thankful for the resources from the Alzheimer’s Association’s to help her great aunt’s dementia.

She said the family will be raising money in Jackson’s name in preparation for a fund-raising walk that will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association on Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Celebration held for 106-year-old retired Alachua County eductor