The oldest lighthouse in RI has changed hands. Here's what to know about it.

PRUDENCE ISLAND − After a few speeches, words of thanks and some gulped shots of bubbling wine, Raymond Jenness wrenched open the door to Prudence Island Light, the oldest lighthouse in Rhode Island, in a ceremonial marker of the transfer of ownership from the federal government to the Prudence Conservancy.

Jenness, chairman of the Prudence Conservancy, dressed for the occasion on Saturday, with an unlit pipe, captain's hat, khakis, blazer and mud boots – despite calls for him to take the pipe out of his mouth from the small crowd on the sand in front of the lighthouse.

The treacherous spiral steps gave the impression of floating on air, and among the first to climb them was U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who walked around the lantern room enjoying one of the best views from the island. The conservancy manages over 800 acres of land in the island.

The lighthouse has been owned by the group since last August, when the federal government officially transferred custody. It has been doing the basic maintenance and upkeep since 2001 through a contract with the federal government.

While it was granted the lighthouse in 2023, the federal government listed it as free to a good home in 2020, a process that conservancy officials said they expected to last six months, not years.

Visitors enter the Prudence Island Light, also known as the Sandy Point Lighthouse, on June 1. Ownership of the lighthouse has been transferred from the federal government to the Prudence Conservancy.

What to know about the Prudence Island lighthouse

Also known as Sandy Point Lighthouse, the 28-foot-tall granite light tower stands on 2 acres on the east side of Prudence Island in Narragansett Bay, about a mile off the mainland. The two-story octagonal tower is capped by a “bird cage” lantern that faces the East Passage of the Bay.

The island is accessible only by boat.

As part of the agreement for the lighthouse, it must be periodically open to the public.

The history of Prudence Island Light

Built in 1823, the lighthouse stood off Goat Island in Newport until 1851 when it was dismantled and moved to Prudence Island. It is the only lighthouse in the state to have occupied two different locations, a distinction it shares with just a few lighthouses across the country, according to its National Register of Historic Places entry from 1987. It was listed in 1988.

Prudence Conversancy Chairman Raymond Jenness donned a captain's hat and an unlit pipe at an event to commemorate the transfer of the property.

A lighthouse keeper's house was built behind the lighthouse in 1851. Tragedy struck during the Great Hurricane of 1938, which washed the keeper's house out to sea. While the light keeper survived, his wife, her son, two guests and a former lighthouse keeper drowned. The lighthouse was automated the following year. While that automation was initially an electric line, it has since transitioned to a solar panel and an LED light.

Reporter Alex Kuffner contributed to this story.

