Oldest Black fraternity hosts career fair in Midtown

Undergraduate students in Charlotte took the next step in their careers by attending a resource fair held by the United States’ oldest Black fraternity.

The event happened on Saturday at the Charlotte Convention Center near Midtown. It’s part of a larger convention hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

Representatives from the University of South Carolina, the University of Tennessee and Indiana University met with students to provide resources and advice for furthering education and career growth.

The theme of this year’s Southern Regional Convention is Alpha South: Boldly Advocating for Communities and Protecting Democracy.

