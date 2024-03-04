Older Adults Are Sharing The Things Every Younger Woman Should Know

TechCrunch

Punkt first made a name for itself in the world of mobile with pared-down, monochromatic phones focused on voice, text and not much else. Now, the Swiss company has taken its concept of minimalism and changed it up, with the launch of its first smartphone -- a device that positions itself at the crossroads of utility, privacy and minimalism. If you're reading this, chances are you own either an iPhone or Android device, depending on your personal preferences and economic disposition.