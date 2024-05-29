How old is too old for jury duty in California? Here are the age requirements to serve

Serving on a jury in California comes with a specific set of qualifications for state residents.

A reader asked our journalists with How To California — a new community-driven series to help readers navigate life in the Golden State: Is there an old age limit for jury duty?

Here’s what we found:

Who is qualified to be a juror in California?

California law states you are qualified to be a juror if you are:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old

Can understand enough English to discuss the case

A resident of the California county that sent the summons

Have not served on a jury in the past 12 months

Not already on a grand or trial jury

Not under a conservatorship

Not in jail or prison

Not on parole or probation for a felony

Not registered as a sex offender

Not convicted of wrongdoing while in public office and have not had your civil rights restored

How old is too old to serve jury duty?

“There is no old age limit for jury service,” Blaine Corren, a spokesperson for the Judicial Council of California, said

However, Corren said, “If you are 70 years of age or older, the (law) allows you to be excused due to a medical condition without a doctor’s note.”

Rule 2.1008 in the 2024 California Rules of Court says prospective jurors with physical or mental disabilities that don’t affect their competence but could cause them harm can be excused from jury duty.

“Unless the person is aged 70 years or older, the prospective juror may be required to furnish verification or a method of verification of the disability or impairment,” the rule says.

Have a question about life in California?

How to California — a guide to help you live, work and enjoy life in the Golden State, is here to help.

We’ll answer your questions — big and small — about state laws, history, culture, recreation and travel.

Ask your questions in the form below (can’t see it? Click here) or email howtocalifornia@mcclatchy.com.