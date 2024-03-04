Old Sheriffs Museum and Research Center to hold ribbon cutting on April 13

Mar. 4—FORT DAVIS — The Old Sheriffs Museum and Research Center in Fort Davis has scheduled a ribbon cutting April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Old Jail. The event will include tours of the museum, visits with regional law enforcement personnel, visits with regional county government officials, and their families, and food will be available until 2 p.m.

The Old Sheriffs Museum and Research Center is developing exhibits to display donated items and artifacts documenting the history of sheriffs in West Texas. Located by the Jeff Davis County Courthouse, the recently refurbished Old Jail will house exhibits, archives, and memorabilia about the history of law enforcement in the tri-county region of West Texas.

From Texas Rangers to local ranchers, from helping develop the state and national parks in the region to protecting the local communities, the history of these "old sheriffs" in and around Jeff Davis County, Brewster County, and Presidio County is filled with fascinating stories.

To donate funds or artifacts, or to inquire about volunteering to help research law enforcement history, please visit the website at TheOldSheriffsMuseum.org or email us at [email protected]. Donations can also be accepted by check to The Old Sheriffs Museum, PO Box 1035, Fort Davis, TX 79734.