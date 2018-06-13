The Old-School Trick That Finally Pushed the House to Move on Immigration

When Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan announced late on Tuesday that the House will vote next week on two immigration reform bills, he hit pause on the ongoing debate over the status of the so-called Dreamers shielded from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. But, though the step forward can be seen as a victory for the Wisconsin Republican’s conservative camp, it came in the face of a legislative threat.

The announcement of next week’s vote came only after GOP leaders reportedly talked moderates out of forcing one of the immigration reform bills stalled in committee to the House floor for a vote, a threat that had been hanging over the chamber in recent days. The tactic that the moderates had on their side is one with a long history of spurring action among House majority party leaders: the discharge petition.

Among the power trips that Congressional committee leaders can pull, they can prevent legislation from being brought to the House floor by doing, well, nothing. The bill then languishes in committee until its moment passes. A discharge petition is the counterbalance to that power, a way to circumvent gate-keeping committee chairs, as it essentially forces a measure out of committee onto the House floor for a vote. It must be signed by 218 members, representing a majority of the House.

The discharge petition was first created in 1910 as a way to get around Joseph Gurney Cannon, who served both as the House Speaker and Rules Committee chairman, and kept blocking bills introduced by progressive Republican and Democrats. Incidentally, Cannon was featured on the cover of the first issue of TIME in 1923; in the story, he was characterized as believing that “Speakership was a gift from heaven, immaculately born into the Constitution by the will of the fathers for the divine purpose of perpetuating the dictatorship of the standpatters in the Republican Party.”

But members of Congress didn’t really get the hang of using it until after rules for discharge petitions were revised in 1931 and 1935. Desperate times called for desperate measures, so — amid the national upheaval of the Great Depression and the New Deal — discharge petitions only needed 145 signatures. “With the Depression going on, [there were] a lot of kind of populist pressures among members to try new kinds of policies,” says Eric Schickler, professor of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley. (In 1935, the rule was revised to require 218 signatures.)

For example, the modern minimum wage law — the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 — dates back to the heyday of efforts to use discharge petitions, which lasted into the ’60s and ’70s. During the later years of that run, discharge petitions were popular among Democrats struggling to deal with the split between conservative southerners and liberal northerners.

“From the 1930s through the 1960s, northern Democrats were the single group most likely to sign them even though they were in the majority,” says Schickler. “Conservative southerners would work with Republicans to control committees and block liberal legislation.”

But, though the tactic was top-of-mind for legislators in that period, it wasn’t actually all that common for a bill to be stuck in committee, bumped to the floor by a discharge petition and then passed. In fact, between 1938 and the end of the 20th century, the Federal Pay Raise Act of 1960 is the only other discharge petition that actually resulted in the bill in question becoming law. What was more likely to happen was that legislators would use the threat of the discharge petition to encourage other members of Congress to act on the issue before the petition came to fruition. And, because the discharge petition tactic requires using whatever the original bill was, there’s a good reason why the threat works.

“They’d rather structure the process by which a bill is considered in a way that favors the majority party,” says Kathryn Pearson, professor of Political Science at the University of Minnesota, “and try to appease majority party members who might be likely to sign discharge petitions by passing something similar.”

