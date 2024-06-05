Old school bell finds a new home on school campus

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY — When it was brand spanking new, the school bell in the tower of the Old Red Brick Schoolhouse building rang high over Teft Avenue, its peals wafting throughout the Clifton Springs of 1871 letting mchildren know it was time for reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic.

This was a time of American history when the notorious robber Jesse James roamed the West, the “who’s buried in Grant’s tomb?” was not a riddle yet because Ulysses Grant was president of the U.S. and Chicago was to go up in flames in a great fire that October.

But this was a good year for the bell during an era of rural one-room schoolhouses, and it would have decades more before it was forgotten. After all, at one point in its 150-plus-year history it was buried in rubble and thought lost, only to be rediscovered.

Fourth-graders at Midlakes helped research the history of a 150-plus-year-old school bell, which now sits on their school campus for all to see.

The venerable and now refurbished bell is back where some would argue where it now belongs, at home in front of Midlakes schools’ treasured one-room schoolhouse, which has a redemption story all its own.

“The bell and the schoolhouse seem to go well together,” said Midlakes teacher Sara Reynolds.

Here’s why.

Moving the Midlakes One-Room Schoolhouse

Once known as the Coonsville School or Manchester District No. 12, the schoolhouse was originally located at the intersection of County Road 7 and state Route 96 in the spot near where the Manchester Town Hall is occupied.

Mary Lue Mueller, Reynolds’ mother and a former member of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District Board of Education and Wayne-Finger BOCES Board of Education, and the late educator Joy Wilkes led a successful community-wide effort to have the building moved to the Midlakes campus.

The old school bell, which moved from location to location over the years, finds a home at the Midlakes One-Room Schoolhouse on the school campus.

In August 2009, the building was moved on a flatbed rig to Midlakes, accompanied by a police escort, a Daily Messenger article noted in 2010.

The article went on to report that to clear utility wires along the six-mile journey, which took nearly two hours, the roof and rafters were removed, only to be replaced eventually by volunteers. The schoolhouse celebrated a grand opening and dedication ceremony on May 18, 2010.

The bell that called the Old Red Brick Schoolhouse home for decades also has a history of being on the move, including its most recent to the Midlakes campus, which was spearheaded by Mary Ann Gilman, a member of the schoolhouse committee.

A wayward school bell needed a school, and a one-room schoolhouse needed a bell. The idea certainly received a ringing endorsement from Gilman, noting the melding of Clifton Springs and Manchester histories with the bell project.

“It’s nice to put it all together so we’re all connected, small-town communities,” Gilman said.

From Clifton Springs to Manchester to Midlakes, a bell's journey

According to an account by the Midlakes One-Room Schoolhouse Committee, a new school building was built in 1929 to replace the Red Brick Schoolhouse. The bell, for reasons unknown, was buried between the buildings.

Twenty-one years later, the bell was found when a gymnasium was added to the new school building.

“When it was discovered, and I’m not exactly sure who, but someone took it up themselves to say, ‘Hey look, that’s a significant thing,’” said Superintendent Nick Ganster.

The bell then became somewhat of a local celebrity.

This refurbished bell was located at the Old Red Brick Schoolhouse in Clifton Springs in the late 1800s.

It was displayed on a float in the Clifton Springs Sanitarium Centennial Parade of 1929 and again in 1976, as part of the country’s bicentennial parade in Clifton Springs.

The bell was then stored behind a South Steet garage until a new home was found at the Teft Avenue School in the early 1980s.

In 2004, the bell was moved to Midlakes Elementary School only to be placed into storage once again 15 years later while workers completed a capital improvement project.

So yes, the stories of the schoolhouse and bell are intertwined, Reynolds said.

Inside the one-room schoolhouse, students can write on slate with chalk, just like the old days. They can sit at old-school desks and see the old textbooks students used to study. They can play some of the old-timey games kids used to play at recess.

In a new experience for them, kids today learn what learning was like in the old days, back in the heydays of one-room schoolhouses and school bells.

This bell doesn’t ring anymore, but for those who yearn for those old school days, you can almost hear the bell toll for the way things used to be. There's a lesson in there.

“Both were kind of a victim of centralization. They got moved because schools got centralized,” Reynolds said. “Both are a great way to teach history to students.”

Dedicating the Midlakes school bell

Students today are part of that history, as many were involved in dedicating the bell.

Midlakes fourth-graders shared what they learned while researching the bell’s history at a May 21 dedication ceremony, which was fun but also a hard project to do, said fourth-graders Olivia Vandamme and Hartley Frost.

The bell’s journey was a hard one, but Hartley said, “it felt good to get the bell back to where it belongs.”

“It’s a perfect spot,” Olivia said. “When everybody pulls in the school, they can all see the bell.”

From a school perspective, placing the bell at the schoolhouse offers the opportunity to admire it, but those who see it also are able to reflect and understand that education is a tradition, Ganster said.

A new Midlakes tradition

Kids are the next chapter in this bell’s history, Ganster said.

“They get to write this next chapter and be a part of the bell just by being students at Midlakes,” Ganster said. “It’s good, old-fashioned tradition and reflecting on history and being able to understand how far we’ve come.”

No one is saying how much the bell is worth, but in this context, you can't put a price on it. It's priceless because it’s a historical artifact for the community, and it deserves to be placed next to the one-room schoolhouse where it can continue to be that historical artifact that is looked on and considered a tradition, Ganster said.

So many people in the Midlakes community were invested in making sure the bell story had a happy ending, just as they did when finding a home for the one-room schoolhouse. The list of people to thank is not endless, but seemingly includes everyone in these small communities today who saw not just a bell, but a link to fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers and great grandfathers and great grandmothers.

Midlakes students Cohen and Nicholas Egburtson heard stories from their mom about their grandfather, who they never met and for a time possessed the bell.

“It’s cool to see the history behind it,” Cohen said.

Like everything, the real story is in the people, Ganster said: “It’s good to see everybody working hard for something like this.”

