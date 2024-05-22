Old Saybrook man gets 18 months in prison for Ledyard drunk driving crash

May 21—A judge in New London on Monday sentenced an Old Saybrook man to 18 months in prison on charges connected to a head-on drunken driving crash in Ledyard that injured several people.

Adam Rocha, 40, had previously pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in connection with the Feb. 9, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Ledyard.

Police said Rocha, who had been at Foxwoods casino on the night of the crash, was driving with his wife north on Route 2 in a Subaru Impreza when his car crossed into southbound lane and struck a Honda Odyssey head-on. Rocha, his wife and the three passengers in the Honda Odyssey were all injured.

Judge John Newson on Monday sentenced Rocha to 10 years, suspended after 18 months in prison, and three years of probation.

The three victims of the crash — Srikanth Nambu, Sridhar Pilla and Venkateswara Potluri — have filed a lawsuit against Rocha and his wife.