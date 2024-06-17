The Old Pink suffers significant damage in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Old Pink, a popular bar on Allen Street in Buffalo, has suffered significant damage in a fire early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 5:45 a.m. Monday with flames and heavy smoke coming from the bar. The fire was mostly put out by 7 a.m. as flames were no longer coming from the building.

Allen Street between College Street and Mariner Street is currently closed as crews fight the blaze. Additional closures include Elmwood Avenue between Virginia Street and North Street and Wadsworth Street between Allen and St. Johns Place.

Fire officials have confirmed that it is a two-alarm fire but have not provided any other details. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

