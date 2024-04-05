Old North Sacramento stabbing near overpass kills man, injures another, police say

One man was killed and another was injured Wednesday in North Sacramento following a fight between residents near a bridge that escalated into a stabbing, police said.

Officers were told of the stabbing just before 4:25 p.m. after an altercation broke out between at least two men on Traction Avenue and Colfax Street in the Old North Sacramento neighborhood, according to archived radio dispatches.

The man who died, who has not been identified, was stabbed in the back near the overpass spanning Colfax Street near Sacramento Northern Bike Trail, according to police.

Another man suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital by firefighters.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can request to remain anonymous.