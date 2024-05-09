Old National Bank is teaming with a national volunteer organization to help local veterans.

Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana have partnered with the bank's Military Veteran Impact Network during Military Appreciation Month to host a donation drive.

"Community involvement is one of the strategic pillars of the Military Veterans Impact Network at Old National Bank,” Old National Bank Community Market Manager Jeff Boudreau said in a news release. “Our impact network strives to be a socially responsible corporate citizen by intentionally engaging with and supporting organizations such as Volunteers of America to strengthen the diverse communities of veterans we serve.”

Through May 27, participants can visit any of the nine Old National Banks locations throughout Evansville and donate.

They're seeking donations of new items including socks, underwear, undershirts, pillows and pillowcases.

More information about Volunteers of American Ohio and Indiana can be found at voaohin.org.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Old National Bank, Volunteers of America hosting donation drive for vets