Old National Bank CFO charged with child molestation put on administrative leave

EVANSVILLE – The chief financial officer of Old National Bank, who was arrested last week in Warrick County on child molestation charges, has been placed on "administrative leave."

The designation rests under Brendon Falconer's name on the "leadership team" section of ONB's website. Falconer, 48, was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 26, court records show.

He's been charged with two felonies after police say he inappropriately touched a juvenile multiple times over the course of several years. He faces one count of child molesting, a Class C felony, and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting fondling or touching with child under 14.

When the Courier & Press reached out to Old National Bank for comment, a spokesman sent the company's most recent Form 8-K – a notice to investors filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to it, ONB's board of directors placed Falconer on leave Monday due to what the company called a "personal matter unrelated to the company."

"There are no disagreements between Mr. Falconer and the company in connection with the leave," the form reads.

The board has appointed John V. Moran IV to serve as interim CFO in Falconer's absence.

The accusations against Brendon Falconer

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a juvenile told officials during an interview at Holly's House in March that Falconer began touching her inappropriately when she was around 7 years old.

She said he would put his hand down her pants and touch her privates. He would also put his hand down his own pants while doing so.

By the time the victim was 9, she realized she felt uncomfortable around Falconer. And in April 2021, she "disclosed that she was sexually abused," the affidavit states.

The child's mother reportedly discovered reports of the abuse after reading the victim's diary.

The document also quotes an alleged recording the victim made in 2023 in which she confronts Falconer. In it, he reportedly denies being a "pedophile" and claims he doesn't remember the alleged abuse. Later in the conversation, though, he says "I believe you" and "I did it."

"Like I'm sorry," Falconer reportedly says in the recording.

"Regardless," the victim says.

"If you tell me I'm a pedophile, I did something sexual, I'm gonna tell you it's not true," Falconer says. "Because I know it's not. I know me."

Later in the conversation, though, he admitted to the behavior, but continued to deny it was sexual in any way.

According to court records, Falconer was released from the Warrick County jail after posting a $4,000 bond on Thursday. Upon release, officials issued a non-contact order barring him from contacting the victim.

His initial hearing isn't scheduled until April 29.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Old National Bank CFO charged with child molestation put on leave