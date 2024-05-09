Old Manns Harbor Bridge expected to close on June 3

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) — As an estimated six month preservation project begins, the William B. Umstead, also known as Old Manns Harbor, Bridge is expected to close on June 3.

During the $33 million bridge preservation project, all 313 concrete spans are being repaired as well as 170 expansion joints. Given the extent of the project, the whole bridge will be closed. It is expected to reopen in late fall or early winter.

In the meantime, drivers traveling between Manns Harbor and Roanoke Island can use the Virginia Dare Bridge as an alternate route.

The bridge project is not expected to impact the purple martins that nest in the bridge during July and August, as work will not occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. during nesting season.

