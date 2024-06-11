Old Louisville ramen restaurant closed indefinitely after car crash causes building fire

Renshoku Ramen, a ramen shop in Old Louisville, is closed until further notice after its building was damaged in a fire caused by a car crash on Friday.

The restaurant opened last year at 1161 S. Second St. in the former home of Barry's Cheesesteaks, The Courier Journal previously reported. Before opening their brick-and-mortar in Old Louisville, Renshoku Ramen primarily operated as a pop-up business.

The fire started after a person driving at a high rate of speed crashed into a parked car and tree at around 6:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police spokesperson John Bradley said. The driver died at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

“Our focus is currently on supporting our employees and our upstairs neighbors whose apartments were impacted while assessing full restaurant damage and clean up,” owner Nicole Robey told The Courier Journal.

Robey said people who wish to help can purchase digital gift cards through their website and visit once the restaurant reopens. An estimated reopening date has not been announced.

