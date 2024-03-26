Use the old Jai Lai fronton to house Palm Beach County's homeless populace.

Fix up old fronton for the homeless

In an incredible feat of cruel legislation, the Florida Legislature passed a law to solve the homeless problem by banning the homeless from sleeping on park benches or anywhere in public parks. The law also mandates that cities provide a designated place for homeless people to sleep. The place must have room for everyone, bathrooms and running water and be able to provide services for such things as mental health or drug addiction. Of course, the state did not provide anywhere near the needed funding for such a homeless location to be built anywhere.

I had an idea as I drove on 45th Street and passed the abandoned Jai Lai fronton. The location still includes a huge building with bathrooms. There is plenty of space indoors or outdoors around the old fronton for services and for people to find spots to rest. I believe the location is now being used as a bus stop. Of course, the old fronton will have to be renovated but that should be a lot cheaper than building a new building. Gov. DeSantis would be happy because the site is nowhere near downtown, so his people won't have to see the homeless.

Jim Eisenberg Palm, Beach Gardens

If Palm Beach County needs a homeless camp, the old Jai Alai fronton is as good a place as any.

New Florida law deserves a shot: Garrison: My homelessness bill will help communities | Opinion

Homeless bill deserved better play

I have to take issue with the Post’s decision on March 21 to run a banner headline, top of page one proclaiming Trump plans to build an office in Jupiter. Is this really the top news you want your readers to know about? At best, this story should have been below the fold. Even better, it could have waited to be on the front page of the Business section. The story “DeSantis signs homeless camping bill in Miami Beach,” buried in the middle of the front section of that edition, is truly far more important for all Floridians and deserving of front page placement.

Ginny Case, Lake Worth

More on homelessness: Florida’s homelessness crisis is swelling. A new bill will worsen, not fix it. | Editorial

GOP's Netanyahu support is ruse for Jewish votes

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States, sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the major obstacle to peace in the Middle East. Republicans immediately attacked Schumer and defended Netanyahu. But consider this: There are 10 Jewish senators, nine are Democrats and one independent, Bernie Sanders, who does everything Democratic, including running for president. There are 27 Jewish representatives in the House, 25 Democrats and two Republicans. If the Republican Party has a problem with having members of Jewish faith representing them in Congress, why are they so strongly defending Netanyahu? Could it be they are after Jewish votes and campaign contributions? Hopefully, no one falls for this ruse.

William T. Walch Jr., Jupiter

