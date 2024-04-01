Old hand grenade found in Bedford river detonated

Police said properties near the river was evacuated "as a precaution" [Google]

An old hand grenade found in a river has been detonated by specialists.

Bedfordshire Police placed a cordon around Riverside Square in Bedford after the explosive was found at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.

The force said a small number of properties were evacuated in the area next to the River Great Ouse "as a precaution".

An emergency ordnance disposal team removed the device and detonated it by 14:30.

