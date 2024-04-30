Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a hot and rainy summer for northern Ohio

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a hot and rainy summer in northern Ohio.

"Summer temperatures, on average, will be hotter than normal from New England through the Atlantic Corridor, in Florida and the Deep South, through Texas and the Midwest, and on to California," almanac meteorologists Bob Smerbeck and Brian Thompson wrote in their summer weather prediction.

They predict much of the country will see normal to below-normal rainfall but northern Ohio, including the Akron-Canton region, will be wet.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac weather maps, most of Ohio, including central and southern Ohio, will be cool and dry.

What is the average summer temperature in the Akron-Canton region?

So what's considered hot in northern Ohio? Here's a look at the average temperature at the Akron-Canton Airport by month, according to the National Weather Service:

June: 69.9 degrees

July: 73.9 degrees

August: 72.3 degrees

September: 65.4 degrees

What's normal summer rainfall for Akron-Canton region?

Here's a look at the normal precipitation for the Akron-Canton Airport during the summer, according to the National Weather Service:

June: 4.43 inches

July: 4.14 inches

August 3.61 inches

September: 3.5 inches

Should you trust the Old Farmer's Almanac? Is it accurate?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has made a name for itself by providing long-term weather forecasts on an annual basis. The book also gives readers full moon dates, recipes and various self-help tips.

But these big picture weather predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, some weather experts say.

Both the Old Farmer's Almanac, which began in 1792, and the Farmer's Almanac, which started in 1818, got their starts more than a century before satellite weather tracking became a practice.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says its secret weather-predicting formula was devised in 1792 by its founder, Robert B. Thomas, and notes about the formula are "locked in a black box" at the almanac's offices to this day.

Includes reporting by USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Old Farmer's Almanac predicts summer weather forecast