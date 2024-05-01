Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a cool and dry summer for Greater Cincinnati

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a cool and dry summer in Southwest Ohio.

What will the weather be like this summer in Greater Cincinnati?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, summer temperatures, on average, will be hotter than normal around the country this year, including the Midwest. Much of the country will also experience normal to below-normal rainfall, especially in New England and the Midwest.

However, Southwest Ohio, which includes Cincinnati, will experience a relatively dry and cool summer. The Old Farmer's Almanac weather maps show that the season will be cool and rainy further west into much of Indiana and Kentucky.

What is the average summer temperature in the Greater Cincinnati region?

So what's considered hot for Cincinnati? Here's a look at the area's average monthly high and low temperatures, according to the National Weather Service:

June : An average high of 82.6 degrees and a low of 62.13 degrees.

July : An average high of 86 degrees and a low of 65.94 degrees.

August : An average high of 85.32 degrees and a low of 64.68 degrees.

September: An average high of 78.90 degrees and a low of 57.30 degrees.

What's the average summer rainfall for the Greater Cincinnati region?

Here's a look at the average precipitation amounts for Cincinnati during the summer, according to the National Weather Service:

June : 4.75 inches.

July : 3.83 inches.

August : 3.43 inches.

September: 3.11 inches.

Should you trust the Old Farmer's Almanac? Is it accurate?

According to USA Today, the Old Farmer's Almanac has made a name for itself by providing annual long-term weather forecasts. The book also gives readers full moon dates, recipes, and various self-help tips.

But these big-picture weather predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, some weather experts say.

Both the Old Farmer's Almanac, which began in 1792, and the Farmer's Almanac, which started in 1818, began more than a century before satellite weather tracking became a practice.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says its secret weather-predicting formula was devised in 1792 by its founder, Robert B. Thomas, and notes that the formula is "locked in a black box" at the almanac's offices to this day.

Includes reporting by USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Old Farmer's Almanac predicts summer weather forecast for Ohio