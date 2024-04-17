Old Chicago restaurant closes suddenly in Cheyenne

Apr. 16—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne's Old Chicago location south of Dell Range Boulevard closed suddenly on Sunday without prior notice to employees or the public.

SPB Hospitality, the company that owns the national restaurant chain, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an email that the decision was influenced by things like real estate, new restaurant decisions and lease-negotiation strategies.

"As of April 14, 2024, the Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom in Cheyenne, Wyoming is permanently closed. ... We do not take these decisions lightly, and after careful review, we have made the strategic decision to close this location," the email said of the 1734 Meadowland Drive site. "We want to express our sincere gratitude to our employees and patrons who have supported us over the years at this location. We are grateful for the memories and experiences we have shared together, and we will always cherish the relationships we have built with the local community."

Old Chicago has closed multiple locations across the country in the past year, including in Colorado and Michigan. The Fort Collins, Colorado, location remains open.

According to its website, Old Chicago currently operates 66 locations across 22 states. Other Wyoming locations include Casper, Gillette and Rock Springs.

Comments on Facebook in reaction to the closure indicate that neither Old Chicago employees nor the public were aware of the closure prior to Sunday.

SPB Hospitality also closed a location in Midland, Michigan, on Sunday, according to the Midland Daily News.

A sign on the main entrance to the permanently closed Old Chicago says "We have made the difficult decision to close this location permanently. It has been our pleasure to serve you."

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.