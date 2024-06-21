Old Burger King restaurant on Lincoln Way may become Dunkin' coffee shop

The old Burger King building at 209 Lincoln Way in Ames, Iowa, is seen on June 18, 2024

The old Burger King restaurant on Lincoln Way may become home to another fast-food chain, pending Ames City Council approval.

The property owner of 209 Lincoln Way is seeking to partially redevelop the site into a Dunkin' drive-thru coffee shop.

According to the proposal, the majority of the existing building would be reused and include an indoor seating area. The indoor play structure on the south side of the building would be removed and replaced with a new façade and patio. The parking area, including the drive-thru, would be reconstructed as well.

The property lies in the Downtown Gateway Commercial district, created by the city of Ames in 2018 to facilitate redevelopment north of Lincoln Way between Grand and Duff avenues. The city is looking for redevelopment and intensifications of uses in that district in the long-term, Ames Director of Planning and Housing Kelly Diekmann said.

"Downtown Gateway has the flexibility for either improving a site for just a single commercial use and bringing it up into compliance with code for building design and site improvements, or they can redevelop into a more intense project," Diekmann said. "In this case, the property owner did not see a need to redevelop."

Modifications needed at current site

Several nonconformities at the old Burger King mean the proposed project is seeking a waiver of current requirements. According to the proposal, the number of parking spaces would be reduced from 27 to 24, and the current drive-thru would be reconfigured from five feet to four feet.

Diekmann said the alternatives will improve the function of the site, allow the property owner to reinvest in the building and bring it up to current building standards.

"It's going to look brand new on the site, going to look like a fresh development, which will be a good signal for investment in that corridor," Diekmann said.

Both allowances are subject to council approval, and the drive-thru design is dependent on a zoning ordinance amendment permitting 20% alternative design adjustments. City staff anticipates the council will approve the amendment's final reading on June 25.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended the council approve the Dunkin' proposal with the alternative design features. The proposal will appear before the council during its regular meeting on July 9.

