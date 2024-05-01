Old Bridge Superintendent of Schools David Cittadino honored with state recognition

Old Bridge Superintendent of Schools David Cittadino was named the NJPTA Outstanding Superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

The NJPTA is hosting an awards dinner on May 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City. The award that Cittadino earned is to "recognize a school district superintendent who is supportive, helpful and involved in the PTA," said Michele Deserto, president of the Jonas Salk Middle School PTA.

"I am beyond honored and humbled by this nomination and selection," Cittadino said. "There are so many remarkable superintendents in the State of New Jersey, to be selected as the 'Outstanding Superintendent' within this tremendous pool of dynamic leaders is an incredible honor. More importantly, to be identified and nominated by an association of parents and staff within our school community is very special. I pride myself on attempting to be an available resource to Old Bridge families. I am so grateful for the recognition by the families I serve."

"We nominated Mr. Cittadino for his amazing availability to our community as well as his support to our district PTAs," Deserto said. "He shares important information within our community and more. He is always a wealth of knowledge and help."

There were three questions about interaction with students, relationship with families and communities, and relationship with the PTA that the Jonas Salk PTA answered in their nomination effort, Deserto said.

"Across the 11 elementary schools, the two middle schools and our one big high school, it would be impossible to find a student who does not know who David Cittadino is. Mr. Cittadino is always at the center of our school community," said the nomination. "Mr. Cittadino always lets the students know that he is available to them whenever they need and always shows up to show the students his support of all they do and accomplish."

According to the nomination, Cittadino is "always out in the community making himself available to families and students alike."

For more than 120 years, National Parent Teacher Association has worked toward "bettering the lives of every child in education, health and safety." It was founded in 1897 as the National Congress of Mothers by Alice McLellan Birney and Phoebe Apperson Hearst. It has become a voice for children, a resource for families and communities, and an advocate for public education.

National PTA is a network of millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools.

