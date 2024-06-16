Old Bridge superintendent is new president of Middlesex County school administrators group

Old Bridge Superintendent of Schools David Cittadino will serve as the Middlesex County Association of School Administrators’ (MCASA) next president.

MCASA announced the election of Cittadino on June 7. Cittadino will assume responsibility for leading superintendents in the county to improve district educational practices and ensure the success of their students and communities. As president, Cittadino will work with local district superintendents to foster collaboration, share best practices, and address common issues and concerns.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence my colleagues have demonstrated in selecting me to serve as the President of the Middlesex County Association of School Administrators," Cittadino said in a statement. "Their unwavering support and belief in my capabilities have been incredibly encouraging, and I am enthusiastic about the year ahead."

Cittadino, who has led the Old Bridge district since July 2013, is an advocate for student success and family engagement. Having served in education for more than 27 years, Cittadino was named Middlesex County Superintendent of the Year in 2020 and the NJPTA State Outstanding Superintendent of the Year in 2024. The MCASA has relied upon Cittadino’s extensive knowledge of school safety and security development, educational policy, instructional practices and district governance since he joined the organization twelve years ago.

Old Bridge Superintendent of Schools David Cittadino, here with staff from Schirra Elementary School and his dog Daisy, was recently named president of the Middlesex County Association of School Administrators.

"As our esteemed association moves forward, I am committed to maintaining and enhancing the leadership excellence that has come to define our organization," Cittadino said. "Working alongside our dedicated Vice President, Rosa Diaz from Carteret School District, our Recording Secretary Frederick Williams from South Amboy School District, and Stephanie Brown from Milltown Public Schools, I am confident that we will continue to achieve great strides in our shared mission of advancing education and supporting our students, stakeholders, and schools."

Cittadino began his career in education in 1997 as a sixth grade-teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in the Elizabeth Public School District. He then served as the school disciplinarian from November 2003 to December 2005.

Cittadino then came to Old Bridge as vice principal of Jonas Salk Middle School and six months later was named principal, a position he held until June 2011. He became the principal of Old Bridge High School in July 2011. In August of 2012, Cittadino was named the district's Assistant Superintendent and a year later became the Superintendent.

As superintendent, Cittadino spearheaded the initiative to bring full-day kindergarten to the district, created a shared-service agreement with local law enforcement to develop a model school safety and security program, and advanced programs to meet the needs of all learners of all abilities. Cittadino has steered the district through difficult times such as the Pathmark shooting that required grief support for the schools and community, Hurricane Sandy, an attempted charter school expansion, a pandemic, and state aid cuts of approximately $25 million.

A county affiliate of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators (NJASA), MCASA strengthens the statewide superintendent’s association initiatives to deal with critical educational issues and provide informational programs that collectively communicate local administrators' goals and accomplishments. NJASA is an organization of chief education officers and school administrators who lead school districts in the state's 21 counties.

