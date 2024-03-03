Old Bridge police shoot suspect during hotel stabbing, prosecutor says

OLD BRIDGE – Township police shot a suspect during a stabbing early Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded around 2:57 a.m. to the hotel after Old Bridge police responded to a disturbance, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Old Bridge police encountered a male suspect stabbing a female victim, the Prosecutor’s Office said, and fired at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University hospital where he’s being treated, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

No other information was disclosed, including the status of the stabbing victim.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

