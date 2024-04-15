Old Bridge police officer cleared in fatal shooting of Laurence Harbor man

An Old Bridge police officer has been cleared of criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Laurence Harbor man last year, the state Attorney General’s Office announced.

A state grand jury voted April 8 that Officer Christopher Hammel was justified in the April 2023 fatal shooting of Luke Mendez.

Hammel responded around 3:09 p.m. April 24, 2023 to a 911 call about a dispute at a residence on Woodland Avenue in Laurence Harbor where he encountered Mendez, who appeared at the top of an interior staircase holding a knife, according to court papers. Hammel instructed Mendez to put the knife down.

When Mendez refused to drop it, Hammel drew his service weapon. A short time later, Mendez rapidly descended the staircase, while still holding the knife, and Hammel fired his service weapon, striking Mendez, court documents say.

Mendez was transported to Old Bridge Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

The shooting was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

