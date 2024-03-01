Olathe school dismissals delayed briefly as police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Olathe police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred in the 1700 block of South Kiowa Drive Friday afternoon, and briefly delayed school dismissals in the area.

Officers were called to a home for an “armed disturbance” around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, said Sgt. John Moncayo, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department, in a news release. The two were family members, and there were no outstanding suspects, Moncayo said.

The scene is a short distance from two Olathe schools, and the police activity briefly delayed dismissals Friday afternoon, a schools spokeswoman said.

Both Olathe South High School and Indian Trail Middle School were notified by principals around 3 p.m. that the schools had been placed in a restricted instruction status. That means no students or staff were allowed outside and no visitors were allowed inside because of the police matter in a nearby neighborhood, said Erin Schulte, a spokeswoman for Olathe Public Schools, in an email to The Star.

Dismissals were delayed for a short time before law enforcement cleared the schools to resume dismissals around 3:30 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information about it may contact the department at 913-971-6363 or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.