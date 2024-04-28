Olathe Police seek public’s help in locating missing and endangered 12-year-old girl

Police in Olathe are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Nathalie Isabelle Rodriquez-Ramos was last seen on foot near Pasadena Drive and Santa Barbara Boulevard between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. She is 5’3” and weighs 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, jeans and black and white Puma shoes.

Police said she is listed as endangered because of her age.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.