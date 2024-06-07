Oklahoma's primary election for federal, local seats are June 18: Here's your voters guide

Oklahomans will vote in primary elections on June 18 for U.S. House and Senate seats, county offices and more.

Votes cast in the primary elections will help determine which candidates will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November election.

Here’s what to know about voting in Oklahoma's primaries.

Which election is happening in Oklahoma on June 18th?

On June 18, Oklahomans will vote in primary elections for U.S. House, county offices and state offices, including the State Senate and State House.

What is a primary election?

A primary election is where political parties choose their candidates for the general election.

Candidates elected from opposing parties will compete against one another in the general election.

When can I vote early for Oklahoma's primary elections?

Early voting starts Thursday, June 13 and goes through Saturday, June 15.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters must vote in the county which they are registered. A list of early voting locations for Oklahoma can be found on the state election board's website.

Who is on the primary election ballot in Oklahoma?

To see who will be on your ballot, visit the state election board's election list.

When is Oklahoma's voter registration deadline for the primaries?

The deadline to register to vote in the June 19 primary elections was March 24. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was June 3.

When is the general election?

The general election is Nov. 5.

Primary runoff elections for federal, county and state offices are Aug. 27.

How do I check my voter registration status?

Are you currently registered to vote?

Here is where to check.

More information on updating your existing voter registration is available on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Where is my polling place?

Use the OK Voter Portal to find your polling place, change an address, change your political affiliation and view a sample ballot.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma primary elections guide: Federal, county, state offices