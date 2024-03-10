Oklahoma's older population is skyrocketing. What can we do to prepare for their care?

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services and its partners are developing a 10-year Multisector Plan on Aging ― and they are asking for input on what older Oklahomans will need.

Oklahomans are getting older — and for the first time in our history, the number of adults age 60 and older will outnumber children by 2034. From the Panhandle to the Red River and every community in between, each of us has an opportunity to have a say in how we plan for our future.

To prepare for our state’s changing demographics, Oklahoma Department of Human Services and its partners are developing a 10-year Multisector Plan on Aging ― and we need your help. Through March 15, we’re asking Oklahomans to take a quick 10-minute survey about opportunities and services for older adults in our communities. We want to know what you think is required to meet the future needs of our neighbors and loved ones.

Go to Oklahoma.gov/aging to complete the survey. If you need help accessing the survey or have any questions on other ways to get involved, please call 405-521-2281 to reach a Community Living, Aging and Protective Services representative.

Our state has a responsibility to support the growing number of older Oklahomans with services that allow them to age on their own terms. That means ensuring transportation, health care and social activities are accessible to older adults in small towns and big cities alike. It also means preparing families and caregivers, so they are better equipped to care for their loved ones.

Your input will help us craft a plan to ensure our future workforce is well-trained, we have plenty of safe and affordable housing for older Oklahomans, and our health care services are available and accessible.

Every Oklahoman has a stake in creating a plan for our future ― from small business owners to community volunteers, health care workers, law enforcement officers, educators and people of faith — who together represent the beautiful diversity of our state. We all have an important role to play in supporting the well-being of older adults and those who love and care for them.

Thank you for completing the survey — and helping us forge a promising future for our great state.

Jeromy Buchanan

Jeromy Buchanan is the director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services for Oklahoma Human Services.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma seniors on course to outnumber children in 10 years