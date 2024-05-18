Oklahoma's budget-making process — now open to public view — has proven contentious, with some progress

A little time, it seems, makes all the difference.

Not too long ago, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, frustrated that Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, was doing exactly what he said he would do, convened an unusual public budget summit in an effort to speed up the drafting process and convince Treat to hold a Senate vote on a second tax cut. A grocery tax cut had already been signed into law.

Over the course of three summit meetings, Stitt and Republican House Speaker Charles McCall pushed Treat again and again to call a vote on a tax cut.

The latest call came on Monday. Treat said: "Governor, it's like I've tried to tell you since Day One, you don't run the Senate chamber. I decide what goes up for a vote on the Senate floor with the consultation of my caucus."

Treat did not back down on what he had said at least a dozen times since January ― that the Senate had already delivered on one tax cut and that he was doubtful the state could afford a second one.

Even when Speaker McCall repeated the question, asking Treat if he would put a tax cut up for a vote, Treat, now visibly frustrated, responded with a terse, one-word answer ― "No."

Intra-party wrangling over key budget issues is seldom so visible to the public. But budget "transparency" had been a goal for this legislative session.

Fast forward to Wednesday.

Following the governor's budget invitation Tuesday — which sorta "uninvited" Treat and McCall from participation ― legislative budget teams met again and began to focus on the details of the FY 2025 budget. And, despite being forced to adjourn their morning meeting due to a noisy Latino protest rally outside, negotiators meet later that afternoon and began to work their way through the list of state agencies and budget priorities.

From left, Senate Director for Fiscal Staff Anthony Sammons and Senators Chuck Hall, Adam Pugh and Greg Treat discuss a House proposal on education funding during Thursday's budget summit meeting.

Treat: House no longer booking a tax cut

Stitt and McCall were absent, along with their repeated calls for a tax cut.

Treat, attended, however, in spite of the governor's suggestion, the discussion focused on budget specifics. That change in direction could be read in several different ways.

One: McCall and Stitt may have finally realized that Treat, legendary for his stubbornness, wasn't going to budge on tax cuts and was time to focus on budget matters.

The second: Somewhere, deep in the bowels of the Capitol, a deal may have quietly been made. Stitt and McCall have agreed to stand down on a public call for another tax cut vote. Once the budget is passed though, Stitt will line-item veto portions of the budget he disagrees with, and the House will support those efforts by refusing to override any vetoes.

Or yet another: Lawmakers get the budget done which would give Stitt the opportunity to call yet another special session on tax cuts. But that call would, at best, have to be brief because it is an election year (the primary election is set for Tuesday, June 18) and at some point in time, those lawmakers running for re-election need to return to their districts to campaign. And even in a special session Treat could continue to say "No."

Thursday, Treat said it appeared, at least for now, that the House and the governor had backed off their push for tax cuts. "They have not definitively said they have, but it appears they have," Treat said. "They are no longer booking it."

Whatever the read, progress on the budget is being made and, at least for now, a second round of tax cuts won't happen. Actually, even with the on-going debate over tax policy and line-item spending, the House and the Senate aren't actually that far apart on a final budget. Yes, there have been disagreements, and at times the tension has been thick, but overall, negotiations this week have been productive.

"We've worked hard, and there are many areas we agree on," House Budget Chairman, Rep. Kevin Wallace said recently.

Wallace is correct. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, the lawmakers continued to find common ground.

For example: Common education.

House, Senate have agreed on many areas of the budget

Initially hundreds of millions of dollars apart, came to an agreement on Thursday that would earmark $3.823 billion for the state's common education system. That was after the Senate stood down from its request for $99.6 million to fund a $2,500 stipend for school support staff.

In March, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, the chair of the education budget subcommittee, said while the Legislature approved raises last year for teachers in Oklahoma, he heard from school support staff who told him they didn’t receive raises as a result of that agreement.

Pugh said there are about 40,000 school support staff members in Oklahoma. His initial idea was for $2,000 stipends per person, but he said he realized the stipend would be taxed at a 22% rate, he thought the amount left after taxes “would be somewhat insulting.” So he increased the stipend proposal to $2,500 per person, so recipients would actually net an amount around $2,000.

“This is one time,” Pugh told The Oklahoman in March. “It’s not going to be built into the recurring base of the (Oklahoma State Department of Education) budget, but it is something that this body should consider again in future years.”

Thursday, the Senate agreed to forego that stipend ― for FY 2025, though the Senate leader said he was disappointed there wasn't support on the House side for the Senate's proposal.

'It was part of the negotiation process," Treat said. "It was obvious the House was not going to want to put money toward support staff. They didn't support trying to put additional support toward bus drivers, lunch workers and the like. We felt very adamant that we needed to."

Though schools continue to difficulty recruiting support employees, Treat said, there wasn't support for the funding. "I'll run at the same brick wall about five times but I try to move over three or four feet each time," he said. "I had to run at that brick wall every meeting and they (the House) had rejected support staff money so we dropped that in order to drop some money on their request."

The end result, was a cut of $475 million, he said, which could go back into the Senate's plan to hold back $1 billion in cash.

In addition, lawmakers also agreed to an $18.846 million allocation for the Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology and $7.172 million in funding for the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.

Along with education funding, budget negotiators finalized the number for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Transportation is set to receive $883.4 million for FY 2025, while Service Oklahoma — the same agency that now issues driver's licenses ― will have an appropriation of $52.84 million.

Funding for the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Senate would remain flat, with both last year's levels. The House at $22.786 million and the Senate at $12.780 million.

Lawmakers have also agreed on increased funding for emergency management. Last week Treat, McCall and Stitt agreed to earmark $45 million for the state's emergency management system so those funds could be leveraged with federal money for clean-up from the recent series of tornadoes.

On Thursday, the Senate passed two bills which lawmakers said would help Oklahoma counties approved for FEMA disaster assistance recovery and rebuilding funds following the storms. Both bills now go to Stitt.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said these funds will go a long way toward helping with recovery efforts in communities across the state.

“The Senate fast-tracked this relief funding to help Sulphur, Barnsdall, Marietta and other cities and towns recover and rebuild as quickly as possible,” McCortney said.

Though this year's budget process has been difficult, the Senate's push for greater transparency has brought the ground level part of the process into clear focus ― despite concerns from some lawmakers that the new initiative caused some previously negotiated deals to go bad.

Has 'hyper-transparency' helped with budget negotiations?

Political scientist James Davenport, of Rose State College, said this year's 'hyper-transparent' budget process wasn't necessarily a good thing.

"That is the drawback to having a hyper-transparent process," Davenport told The Oklahoman. "We're at the point of grandstanding and taking positions to appeal to whomever: donors and whatever constituency they are trying to appeal to. Having television cameras removes the ability for dealmaking."

Officials at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a statewide think tank, disagreed.

"Our organization has long argued that for many years legislative leaders and their staff have made major budget decisions with a relatively small group of people, excluding many members of their own caucus, members of the opposite party, and the public at-large," Dave Hamby, the institute's spokesman said. "Seeing these conversations in public with insights into the lawmakers' positions has been enlightening."

Hamby said the issue isn't that the budget talks are being made public, but rather they're happening in the last weeks of session just days before the pressing sine die deadline of May 31.

"It doesn't have to be this way," he said. "Lawmakers could front load major projects and revenue issues in the first part of session so that there is more time to thoughtfully deliberate on these issues. Instead, waiting until this late in the session, it's very much like students hurrying through at the last minute to complete their big end-of-semester project. Sure, they'll turn in the assignment. But it's not their best work."

Time goes forward.

With 14 days remaining in the 2024 legislative session, this year's down-to-the-wire budget deal will be remembered ― not only for its difficulty, but for the problems it solved. Though it's doubtful that the FY 2025 budget will contain a second tax cut, the FY 25 budget will fund state government for the next year and, in the process, hold back a few billion, just in case the next fiscal year isn't as bright as some predict it will be.

For many, this budget, despite the arguments and debate it took to get there, is a much better than one, say, a decade ago, when lawmakers had to slash millions of dollars in spending and use some legislative sleight of hand to keep the lights on.

It is, as new Senate Appropriations Chairman Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said to his counterpart, House Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, "Progress. We made progress."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma budget work continues amid public contention, breakthroughs