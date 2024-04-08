Who should be The Oklahoman's Student of the Week? Vote now for the week of April 8-14

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll for the week of April 8 is now live.

The nominations for The Oklahoman's Student of the Week contest are in and polls are open to vote for the best of the best starting now.

The Oklahoman asked superintendents, principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the Oklahoma City area to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their student.

Readers will now pick the best of the best in our poll. This week's poll has three candidates.

The Oklahoman's Student of the Week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes.

Last week's winner: Bethel's Kutter Boone is The Oklahoman's Student of the Week

Voting is open through noon, Thursday, April 11.

Nominations for next week's poll are also being accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday. To nominate a student, school faculty can email StudentOfTheWeek@oklahoman.com.

Here are the nominees for this week's poll:

John Hughes, Casady: In his nomination, Casady's Connor Pearson said John is constantly seeking ways to improve the lives of those around him. In the fall of 2022, John organized a voter drive for Casady students and registered more than 40 students to vote. As a junior, John was inducted into the Cum Laude Society and awarded the Harvard Prize (given for excellence in science and the humanities. He has also been named a National Indigenous Scholar by the College Board and a Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Ryleigh Long, Coyle: Ryleigh is one of the salutatorians for the Class of 2024. She is the head manager for the Coyle football team and is also active in basketball and track. She is also the Coyle FFA chapter president and will receive her state FFA degree in May. Ryleigh also takes concurrent classes at Redlands Community College and Oklahoma City Community College.

Garrett Wilson, Oklahoma Christian School: Garrett displays nothing but positivity and brings a joy to learn to the classroom, according to OCS counselor Sherry Sage. "He has set high goals for himself this year," Sage said, "and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes. Sage said Garrett will continue his football career at Oklahoma State University after playing quarterback at OCS for four years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: The nominees for The Oklahoman's Student of the week are in