Oklahoma woman will stand trial on child porn, neglect charges

MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday, a judge ruled there is enough evidence against a former day care worker accused of taking pornographic photographs of toddlers and sending them to her lover, to go to trial.

Shelly Douthit-Delcour, 43, of Fairland, is charged in Ottawa County District Court with two charges of procuring, producing, distributing and possession of juvenile pornography, child neglect and failure to report child abuse.

Authorities confirmed none of the children in the day care were featured in the photos.

Associate Judge Matt Whalen ruled at the end of the two-hour preliminary hearing that the failure to report child abuse lacked proper venue and dismissed the charge. Delcour is also charged in Delaware County District Court with enabling child abuse.

Testimony centered on whether Delcour protected two children in her care and whether she took sexually explicit photos of them and sent them to Bruce Allen Bandy, Jr., 44, of Jay.

In a related case, Bandy was convicted on three counts of child sexual abuse in Delaware County and is serving a life sentence. He confessed to sexually abusing several children under the age of two while Delcour was present.

Bandy and Declour were married to other spouses when they began a sexual relationship.

Jesse Muth, Delcour’s attorney, stated during cross-examination of the state’s witnesses that Delcour did try and stop the abuse.

Three witnesses testified during the hearing that Delcour acknowledged Bandy raped one toddler and had sexually abused a child and she did not report the abuse to the authorities or seek medical attention.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and her hair pulled back Delcour, who was handcuffed and shackled, kept her head lowered and gently rocked back and forth during the hearing.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify the names of juveniles or sexual abuse victims.

An investigation into Declour’s pornography charges shows the woman’s “pedophilia ideology began” after meeting Bandy on an adult website geared toward deviant sexual practices, such as pedophilia, bestiality and child pornography, according to the 20-page affidavit.

Two of Delcour’s three children were fathered by Bandy to have a “pedophiliac family,” according to the affidavit. Delcour told investigators Bandy wanted to have children so that he could sexually abuse them, the affidavit states.

According to testimony at Tuesday’s hearing, Delcour met Bandy at a Grove motel on several occasions. Authorities say she had two, young children with her when she would meet Bandy.

“She said Bandy was into pedophilia and bestiality,” testified former Department of Human Services child protective services worker Ashley O’Brien. “She said Bandy was into porn – daddy/daughter and daddy/son and bestiality.”

Initially, Delcour denied Bandy molested the children but then she admitted he did, O’Brien said.

Captain Brandon Houston with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, testified during his interview with Delcour that she did not report the abuse to authorities and was present when Bandy raped one of the children in the Grove motel room.

Bandy asked for sexual photographs of the children, and Delcour took photographs and sent them to Bandy which he used in a sex act, he said.

Delcour did not seek medical attention for the toddler after he had been raped, according to Houston’s testimony.

“He (Bandy) wanted a sexual family to do stuff with that he wanted,” court records show.

Bandy described what sexual acts he wanted to perform on an autistic child, and he wanted to watch Declour and the autistic child have sex, the affidavit states.

“He (Bandy) told me he always wanted a little girl, that he wanted to have sex with and make her pregnant,” and, “…so that way he could end up having a sexual family…,” Declour told investigators.

In Bandy’s trial, Declour testified, “He had the child bent over saying ‘he was going to have sex with him.’”

Delcour testified Bandy would engage in video calls, and she saw him sexually abusing a toddler, who was under the age of two.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact Delaware County Children’s Special Advocacy Network at (918) 253-4539 or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Ottawa County executive director at (918) 540-1621 if they suspect any child is a victim of abuse.

