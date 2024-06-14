Oklahoma wheat harvest is sweeping up the plains: How this important crop is faring so far

Rain and soggy fields caused some delays, but combines and grain trucks kept rolling and Oklahoma's annual wheat harvest is already more than half complete, with the weather, as usual, making some farmers winners and others mere participants.

The Oklahoma Wheat Commission called the harvest at 55% complete to start the week.

Cody Watkins said his 280 acres at Carrier, west of Enid, were done before a crop could get started.

"I planted too shallow, and I listened to the weatherman," the wheat came up too short, and other problems set his crop back so far it couldn't get caught up, he said.

Watkins said his brother, Zac, and a farming partner had better fortune, with a yield of around 40 bushels per acre on their land, also near Carrier. That's above average. Yields on some farms around Hillsdale, northwest of Enid, were hitting 70 bushels per acre, he said.

The average Oklahoma yield in 2022, the most recent numbers available, was 25.8 bushels per acre ― based on a statewide harvest of 66.3 million bushels from 2.6 million acres, according to the National Agriculture Statistics Service.

State farmers grow hard red winter wheat, which is used for hard rolls, croissants, flat breads, some types of Asian noodles, and general-purpose flour and cereal. It's the No. 1 crop in Oklahoma and across the Great Plains.

A grain truck delivers wheat to a central Oklahoma grain elevator.

Wheat harvest unfolds from Texas, across Oklahoma, to Kansas, as the crop ripens

"Elevator locations are reporting a lot of movement in all areas. Harvest still moving from the Oklahoma/Texas border to the Oklahoma/Kansas border, with larger percentages completed in southwest, western and central Oklahoma," the wheat commission reported.

Winter wheat production for Oklahoma is forecast at 98.8 million bushels, up 44% from last year, according to Oklahoma Farm Report. Yield is expected to average 38 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from 2023. Acres expected to be harvested for grain, at 2.6 million acres, are up 6 percent from 2023.

Here are harvest summaries from different parts of the state. A good test weight for wheat is 60 pounds per bushel.

Mid-June 2024 wheat harvest update for southwest and western Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission:

Grandfield-Chattanooga-Lawton , harvest 85% to 90% complete: "Great progress in the area over the weekend after heavy rains early last week delayed harvest. Test weight has dropped slightly in all regions with some weights now coming in at 57 lbs. to 59 lbs. per bushel. (A large portion of this region was harvested before the heavy rains, so this area will still be looking at above 60-plus test weights for the harvest season.) Yields are still favorable ranging from the low 40's to low 50's (bushels per acre)."

Altus-Roosevelt-Lone Wolf-Hobart , harvest 70% complete: "Test weights have dropped slightly this week but still holding a 60-plus average for the entire region. Yields reported as ranging from the low 40’s to mid 50’s (bushels per acre). Some higher intensively managed wheat making in the low 60’s to low 70’s."

Sentinel-Rocky, harvest 60% complete: "Test weights are still holding up ranging from 60 lbs. to 62 lbs. per bushel for the most part. Yields ranging from the mid 40’s to mid 50’s (bushels per acre). Some highly intensive managed production has reports of some fields making in the 70’s."

Mid-June 2024 wheat harvest update for central Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission:

El Reno, harvest 70% complete: "Yields in the region ranging from the mid 40’s to the mid 50’s (bushels per acre) for the most part. Test weights averaging 60 lbs. per bushel and above."

Reeding-Kingfisher, harvest 60% to 65% complete; -Omega-Okeene, harvest 30% to 40% complete: "Test weights ranging from 60 lbs. to 62 lbs. per bushel, as they have dropped slightly with the rains but overall are holding up. Yields ranging from mid 40’s to low 50’s for the most part. Some higher yields have been noted in low to mid 60’s on fields with some pushing 70 on wheat that was intensively managed."

Mid-June 2024 wheat harvest update for northern Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission:

Kremlin-Hunter-Lamont , harvest 25% complete: "Test weights ranging from 60 lbs. to 62 lbs. per bushel. Yields ranging in the low 40’s to low 50’s on early cuttings. Fields with high management intensive systems being reported with yields as high as 70 bushels per acre."

Tonkawa-Blackwell-Ponca City, harvest 20% complete: "Test weights have been favorable at 60lbs. per bushel and above. Yields being reported in the mid 40’s to mid 50’s for the most part."

Burlington, harvest 30% to 40% complete: "Test weights are ranging from 59lbs. to 62lbs. per bushel depending on variety. Most test weights are still 60 lbs. per bushel and above. Yields in the region are ranging from the low 40’s to mid 50’s for the most part. Fields that struggled due to lack of rain earlier had been abandoned so those numbers are not reported in this report."

Camargo-Shattuck-Fort Supply, harvest 10% complete: Producers also got rolling in these areas over the weekend. Much of this region had extreme drought conditions although the wheat in the Camargo area is reported to be doing better as they had more moisture over the season. Test weights reported at 61 lbs. per bushel and above. Yields being reported at 25 bushels per acre for the most part, but down by Camargo some higher yields around 40 bushels per acre have been reported."

Mid-June 2024 wheat harvest update for the Oklahoma Panhandle

Turpin-Baker-Hooker, harvest 10% complete: "Rains in these regions delayed harvest over the weekend on dryland production. It is thought producers might start getting into irrigated wheat by the end of this week. Dryland yields being reported from high 20’s to mid 40’s depending on rainfall and management practices. Test weights ranging from 60 lbs. to 61 lbs. per bushel."

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

Stocker cattle graze wheat before the harvest in central Oklahoma.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 6 months of subscriber-only access for $1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma wheat harvest more than half done despite weather challenges