Oklahoma weather: Videos, pictures show damage in Barnsdall, Bartlesville after tornadoes

Just a week after Oklahoma was hit with dozens of deadly tornadoes, another bout of storms ravaged the state Monday causing wind damage in Oklahoma City area and significant damage in northeast Oklahoma.

Multiple tornadoes were spotted in northeastern and central Oklahoma, including one in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, a city about 40 miles north of Tulsa, Oklahoma that left one dead and multiple injured, according to KOTV. The damaging effects of the tornado were also witnessed in Bartlesville, another rural community just north of Tulsa.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported around 30-40 homes were damaged in the Barnsdall area, which was also hit by a tornado earlier on April 1, according to the state's Department of Emergency Management. Officials also reported a natural gas leak in Barnsdall.

Video, pictures show damage

Social media videos and pictures show the damage left by tornadoes in Barnsdall and Bartlesville, with houses torn down, trees ripped from the ground and debris scattered everywhere.

#Tornado damage to Barnsdall, OK from drone after a strong tornado hit overnight. pic.twitter.com/3rBsUYXbIp — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) May 7, 2024

First light images from Barnsdall, Oklahoma after a destructive #tornado hit the town late last night.



📹 - @JordanHallWX #okwx pic.twitter.com/ta9JT8L8NH — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 7, 2024

WATCH: Tornado hits Hampton Inn in Bartlesville, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/tsMVWSBxpF — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) May 7, 2024

The Hampton Inn in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was damaged during a confirmed tornado on May 6, 2024. The building is shown on May 7 with roof debris stuck in the side.

